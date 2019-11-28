‘Servant’ Star Sensed The Shyamalan Influence From The Start

Servant is a new project from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan; though he didn’t create the show, it fits nicely into Shyamalan’s portfolio of creepy psychological thrillers. And it’s already been well-received, at least on the corporate side: Even before the first season began streaming, Apple TV+ liked what they saw enough to renew the show for a second season. The series centers around a couple of new parents who hire a nanny to help with their newborn child, but things quickly go awry. Toby Kebbler stars as the father, and he says the Shyamalan influence can be felt on the show from the very beginning. (Click on the media bar below to hear Toby Kebbler)

Servant is streaming now on Apple TV+.

