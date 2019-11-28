It’s Game On Again For ‘Jumanji’ Stars Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson

When Jumanji was rebooted a couple of years ago with Welcome to the Jungle, one of the interesting changes they made from the original was turning the game into a video game, with the teens’ characters becoming avatars. That created an interesting acting opportunities for the actors who played the avatars, since they were actually playing different characters who were finding themselves in new bodies. It’s something that Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson enjoyed, and something they were looking forward to doing again as they came together for the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson)

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in theaters on December 13.

