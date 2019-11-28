Can Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman Make ‘Making It’ Even Better?

Who would have thought that a show mixing two things we all did in kindergarten — “arts & crafts” and “show & tell” — would become a successful television show? Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman did. Poehler’s production company brought the idea to NBC, and they’ve been rewarded with a second season. Now that they’ve got the experience and accumulated wisdom from a successful first season, will they do things any differently in Season Two? We asked Offerman and Poehler to talk about that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman)

Making It airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

