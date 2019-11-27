With ‘Knives Out,’ Chris Evans Points To An Interactive Experience

After all of the talk, movie audiences can finally decide whether Knives Out lives up to its pre-release hype as a film that changes the game on Hollywood’s tried-and-true “Whodunit” genre. What will they see on the screen? Chris Evans thinks it will be an experience that keeps audiences actively engaged from the beginning to the end of the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)

Knives Out is playing now in theaters.

