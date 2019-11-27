Why Did ‘The Irishman’ Take So Long To Arrive? Martin Scorsese Explains

It’s ironic that a film that some are claiming to be Martin Scorsese’s best work ever was not made to play in movie theaters. With The Irishman being greenlit and financed by Netflix, it’s the legendary director’s first work made expressly for the exploding streaming market. It’s also a film that he took a really long time to make. But the project was a labor of love for him, and Scorsese explained to us why the movie took so long to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Scorsese)

The Irishman is now streaming on Netflix.

