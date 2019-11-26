‘Mixed-ish’ Brings Back Old Feelings For Tracee Ellis Ross

Having the new show Mixed-ish spun off from her hit Black-ish has stirred up a lot of feelings for Tracee Ellis Ross. After all, she’s the product of a mixed family herself, so she’s got first-hand experience of what it’s like to straddle two cultures. As a producer on the new show, she says it’s imbued with the same kind of sensibility she knew so well when she was growing up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tracee Ellis Ross)

Mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

