Jonathan Groff Lets Us In On His ‘Frozen’ Feelings

Over the weekend, audiences showed how much love they had for Frozen by turning out in droves for the sequel, Frozen 2. Why do people love the movie so much? Jonathan Groff, who voices the films’ leading man, Kristoff, thinks it’s because the movies are classic Disney — but with an all-new modern-day twist. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Groff)

Frozen 2 is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak