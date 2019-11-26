Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects On “Super Intense” Experience Of ‘Queen & Slim’

Directed by Grammy winning filmmaker Melina Matsoukas (Beyonce’s Formation video) and penned by Lena Waithe (The Chi), Queen & Slim centers on a black couple (Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) who immediately bond after their first date. Unfortunately this connection is formed through tragedy, as they kill a cop in self defense.

“They’re two people who get thrust into this situation purely by accident,” said Turner-Smith. “And by instinct and by that fight or flight urge that happens when you are facing death. I think it’s very different than just saying ‘Oh these two people are heroes.’ These are just two people that responded to a horrible circumstance in the best way that they knew how.”

Queen & Slim hits theaters November 27.

