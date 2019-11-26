How Jon Favreau Got His Man — Carl Weathers — For ‘The Mandalorian’

The Mandalorian has been a passion project for Jon Favreau for a while now, and he’s had a clear idea of how he wanted to do it. That included casting veteran actor Carl Weathers in a key role, and once he’s got his mind set on something, he will go the extra mile to get it done. When we spoke to Weathers, he told us that Favreau started courting him pretty early on, and Favreau did a great job of piquing his interest in the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carl Weathers)

The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.

