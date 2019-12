As ‘Honey Boy,’ Shia LaBeouf Revisits His Strange Childhood

Shia LaBeouf is back in theaters with a new movie, Honey Boy, that takes a look back at his childhood and complicated relationship with his father. It was an unusual childhood and an unusual relationship; LaBeouf told us his father really pushed him in non-traditional directions as a kid. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shia LaBeouf)

Honey Boy is playing now in selected theaters.

