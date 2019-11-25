When Did Cedric The Entertainer Learn He Could Entertain?

Cedric the Entertainer has been making people laugh professionally for many years, as both a stand-up comedian and an actor. Of course, every comedian has to start somewhere. So, where did it all begin for the star of CBS’s The Neighborhood? We asked Cedric the Entertainer if he remembered the first time he made a conscious effort to try to get a big laugh out of people, and he took us back to his childhood. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cedric the Entertainer)

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS.

