Michael J. Fox: How He Played With Himself During The ‘Future II’ Shoot

In Back to the Future Part II, Marty McFly traveled 30 years into the future. In the film, that future took place 2015 — the action picked up where the ’85 film had left off — but in real-world time, Back to the Future Part II just celebrated its own 30-year anniversary this past week. The only “Future” film that actually went into the future, it featured a number of memorable scenes from 2015, showing us hoverboards, self-tying shoes, holographic waiters, and VR glasses. But the most mind-blowing scene from the future might have been the one of the McFly family’s dinner, because the three family members at the table — middle-aged Marty, rascal son Marty Jr., and beautiful daughter Marlene — were all played by Michael J. Fox himself. The three versions of Fox managed to interact seamlessly with each other; surprisingly enough, the effect wasn’t achieved through CGI, as film computer graphics were still in their early stages back then. So how did they pull off the trick? At the time the film was released, Fox himself explained how the scene was shot … and how challenging it was to get the desired effect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)





