For Christian Bale, ‘Ford V. Ferrari’ Redefined The ‘Family Car’

With consistently great reviews from critics, Ford v. Ferrari has been lauded for many of its attributes, including the authenticity of the time period in which it takes place. While the filmmakers certainly strove to faithfully recreate the era, they actually went the extra mile when it came to casting. As Christian Bale told us, he was amazed to discover that most of the men who play race drivers in the film were actually related to the men who drove the cars in real life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)

Ford v. Ferrari is playing now in theaters.

