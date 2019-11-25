Digging The Digs: John Legend Loves ‘The Voice’ Coaches’ Playfulness

We’ve talked a lot about the changes to this year’s coaching panel on The Voice, especially since this is the very first season without original judge Adam Levine. And while things have definitely been different, John Legend told us that one thing hasn’t changed: All four of the judges — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, and himself — are still having an awesome time working on the show, especially when they’re teasing each other. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Legend)

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

