‘Frozen 2’ Heats Up The Box Office With $127 Million Weekend

As expected Frozen 2 was the #1 film over the weekend with a stellar $127 million gross. Trailing miles behind was Ford v Ferrari which took in $16 million, with fellow newcomer A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood coming in at #3 with $13.5 million. Here’s the top 10:

Frozen 2 – Sequel takes in $127 million. Ford v Ferrari – Racing drama collects $16 million. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Tom Hanks feature makes $13.5 million. 21 Bridges – Action film rakes in $9.3 million. Midway – WWII epic grosses $4.7 million. Playing with Fire – John Cena comedy takes in $4.6 million. The Good Liar – Drama grosses $3.3 million. Charlie’s Angels – Reboot collects $3.1 million. Last Christmas – Holiday feature takes in $3 million. Joker – Feature, which has grossed over $326 million, collects $2.8 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi