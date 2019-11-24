Cate Blanchett On The “Tumultuous” Journey Behind ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’

Based on Maria Semple’s bestselling novel, Where’d You Go, Bernadette centers on Bernadette Fox (Oscar winner Cate Blanchett), a former architect who decides to reconnect with her artistic ambitious after years mainly focusing on her family. Directed by Richard Linklater, the feature co-stars Billy Crudup as her husband and Emma Nelson as her teen daughter.

For Blanchett, the themes behind Where’d You Go, Bernadette are relatable. “She’s experienced profound, deep, public, artistic failure,” said Blanchett. “And I think that’s (something) that everyone can relate (to). Doesn’t have to be an artistic failure. We sort of expect as adults that we will accept our failures and move forward and she has not been able to move forward.”

Click on the media bar to hear the changing family dynamics of Where’d You Go, Bernadette:

Special features on the disc include a photo gallery and two featurettes (“Who is Bernadette” and “Bringing Bernadette to Life”). Co-starring Kristen Wiig as Bernadette’s neighbor, Where’d You Go Bernadette hits Blu-ray and DVD on November 26.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi