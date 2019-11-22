Tom Hanks Knows How To Be The Real Deal In A Reel Deal

By our count, Tom Hanks has played eight real-life characters in films, including Fred Rogers in the new movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. And while each of those people was very different — from Walt Disney to astronaut Jim Lovell to journalist Ben Bradlee — Hanks says he approaches each one with a similar mindset, knowing he’s there to capture the essence of each character more than the minute details. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak