Paul Reiser & Helen Hunt Easily Returned To Their ‘Mad’ World

Mad About You , starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as a married couple in New York City, was one of the television comedies that defined the 1990s. Airing for seven seasons, from 1992 until 1999, the show was a mainstay of NBC’s “Must See TV” Thursday lineup, which also included Seinfeld and Friends. With an audience of over 10 million people through nearly all of its run, there was enough interest in Mad About You to get it a 12-episode revival this fall. And even though it had been more than two decades since Reiser and Hunt had played the Buchmans, they told us it was surprisingly easy — and a little strange — to slip back into those familiar roles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Reiser & Helen Hunt)

Six new episodes of Mad About You are now available on Spectrum, with another six episodes arriving next month.

