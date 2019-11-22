‘Frozen’ Generated A Lot Of Heat For Idina Menzel

Over the past 25 years, Idina Menzel has accomplished quite a bit — she’s had an extremely successful Broadway career, earning three Tony Award nominations and one win; she’s made a dozen movies; and she’s recorded seven albums. Out of everything she’s done, though, Frozen stands out as a highlight, she says, because it’s connected her to people on such a large scale. (Click on the media bar below to hear Idina Menzel)

Frozen 2 is playing now in theaters.

