Brad Paisley Thinks Nashville’s More Special Than He Is

In a career that’s now entering its third decade, three-time Grammy-winning country artist Brad Paisley is about to do something he’s never done: star in his very own television special. He doesn’t want you to take the title of the program — Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special — too seriously, though. In fact, he thinks the show’s more about the city of Nashville than it is about him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Paisley)

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special airs December 3 on ABC.

